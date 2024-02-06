Betis: William Carvalho in tribunale a Siviglia respinge le accuse di violenza sessuale (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) A Siviglia William Carvalho, centrocampista portoghese del Betis, è comparso dinnanzi al giudice istruttore del tribunale come indagato con l’accusa di violenza sessuale in seguito alla denuncia presentata da una donna. Lo ha riportato l’agenzia Europa Press. Il calciatore di origine angolana è stato interrogato per 20 minuti davanti al magistrato e ha negato l’aggressione sessuale, ammettendo di aver avuto due rapporti sessuali con la donna in questione, ma specificando che in entrambi i casi era consenziente. Nei suoi confronti non sono state adottate misure cautelari. SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
