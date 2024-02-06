Bed rotting: il ‘trend’ di passare le giornate a letto o davanti a smartphone e tv (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) Il letto è una necessità e a volte un piacere. Non solo quando lo si condivide per un consesso amoroso: pensiamo all’inverno, quando pesa tanto svegliarsi per andare al lavoro e lasciare lì quel bel piumone caldo, oppure a quando siamo esausti o esauste e il letto è il luogo in cui rinfranchiamo le nostre stanche membra. C’è però chi usa il letto troppo a lungo, per svolgere altre attività: il fenomeno prende il nome di bed rotting. Ma attenzione, non va confuso con quelle giornate che potrebbero essere capitate soprattutto da giovani, in cui si resta a letto esausti per recuperare il sonno perduto. Cosa significa bed rotting? L’espressione anglofona significa letteralmente “putrefarsi a letto”. Indica coloro che bivaccano per tempi prolungati nel ...Leggi tutta la notizia su robadadonne
