Bed rotting | il ‘trend’ di passare le giornate a letto o davanti a smartphone e tv

It’s easy to see why Kay Lee and Jonathan Chong fell for their West 11th Street garret apartment. In addition to offering a living area with a 22-foot-tall ceiling and giant skylight, it bore the ...Detectives are investigating an incident in which the body of a prison warden was found rotting in her house after a suspected ...reports discovered her body leaning against a double-decker bed.With that ethos in mind, bed rotting (taking it to the extreme and staying in bed all day) became the hot new way to spend the day. But now, TikTok’s rediscovered an age-old Scottish term, ...