Amplity Health Announces Leadership Changes (Di martedì 6 febbraio 2024) - LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Amplity Health, a leading global contract medical and commercial organization, announced today that it has appointed Chris Baker to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Michael A. Griffith, Amplity founder and long-standing CEO, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors as part of a deliberate succession plan. In this capacity, he will continue to support Baker and the Leadership team, but with a primary focus on building the visibility and awareness of Amplity in the biopharmaceutical market. "More and more, we are seeing a convergence between medical engagement and commercial engagement," says Griffith. "Chris brings significant Leadership experience in large pharma commercial ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Amplity Health, a leading global contract medical and commercial organization, announced today that it has appointed Chris Baker to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Michael A. Griffith, Amplity founder and long-standing CEO, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors as part of a deliberate succession plan. In this capacity, he will continue to support Baker and the Leadership team, but with a primary focus on building the visibility and awareness of Amplity in the biopharmaceutical market. "More and more, we are seeing a convergence between medical engagement and commercial engagement," says Griffith. "Chris brings significant Leadership experience in large pharma commercial ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Amplity Health Announces Leadership Changes Amplity Health, a leading global contract medical and commercial organization, announced today that it has appointed Chris Baker to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately ...
Amplity HealthVideo su : Amplity Health