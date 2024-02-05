ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge – Scheda Grafica Potente per Esperienze Videoludiche di Livello Superiore

Geekerwan thinks that the PCB design change means that NVIDIA could lower the power consumption of its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition during gaming. The RTX 4080 SUPER FE features a TDP ...The mid-cycle refresh for Nvidia's 4000-series is here, but is it enough of a leap to upgrade or can you wait it outSono ora disponibili diverse GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER su Amazon, la nuova scheda NVIDIA le cui recensioni sono andate online ieri. Ma occhio anche alla RTX 4070 Ti SUPER e 4070 SUPER.