WWE: Mick Foley vorrebbe tornare a lottare un’ultima volta per celebrare i suoi 60 anni (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Negli ultimi anni si è assistito al ritorno sul ring di wrestler che si erano in precedenza ritirati per motivi di varia natura, dagli infortuni più o meno gravi ai ritiri volontari per sopraggiunta età: nel 2018 Shawn Michaels tornò a lottare a Crown Jewel dopo ben 8 anni, quando perse il match streak vs career contro Undertaker a Wrestlemania 26. Poi è toccato a Edge con il ritorno dopo 9 anni alla Royal Rumble del 2020, fermo per un grave infortunio al collo. Stessa cosa Christian, tornato a lottare nel 2021 dopo 7 anni di assenza per acciacchi vari. Per non parlare di Steve Austin che si è addirittura preso uno dei due main event di Wrestlemania 38 nel 2022, uscendo da un ritiro che durava 19 anni. Ebbene, sembra che ora sia arrivato anche il turno di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
