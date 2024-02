WWE | Andrade verrà proposto inizialmente come babyface

The WWE management had a few surprises up their sleeves for the fans during the Royal Rumble weekend. One of the surprises that the first PLE of the year brought its fans was during the men’s Royal ...Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, entering the women’s Royal Rumble match at #28.- Fightful Select reported that Naomi, Andrade, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton were planned for the WWE Royal Rumble. We reported that Kazuchika Okada, QT Marshall, Sasha Banks and MJF were not ...