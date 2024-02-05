Urgent Concerns Regarding E U Decision on GMO Deregulation

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) More than 500 North American farmers, manufacturers, retailers and shoppers join the Non-GMO Project to urge the E.U. to keep strong oversight of new GMOs BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/The European Parliament's Committee on Environment, Public Health, and Food Safety (ENVI) is advancing a proposal to deregulate GMO production in Europe. There is significant support for the proposal from some ministers and biotechnology developers. The proposal will be put to a plenary vote on February 6. This is highly concerning to the natural products industry. If the proposal passes, the majority of new GMOs created through powerful technologies like CRISPR could enter the food system untracked, untested, unregulated, and unlabeled. This is a striking reversal of the E.U.'s longstanding commitment to protecting the global non-GMO food supply. It would undermine shoppers' rights ...