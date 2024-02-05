Starfield: port in uscita su PS5 secondo un rumor (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Le stelle della galassia in verde potrebbero cadere tra i cieli azzurri di Sony: l’ultimo rumor su Starfield allude a un port per PS5 Che Xbox considerasse qualunque console come parte della sua “grande famiglia” già si sapeva, ma l’ultimo rumor circa un possibile port con il quale introdurre l’utenza PS5 al mondo di Starfield ci ha comunque colto alla sprovvista. La possibile ex esclusiva Xbox, stando ad un rapporto di recente pubblicato su XboxEra, potrebbe dunque giungere su PlayStation 5 in compagnia dell’espansione Shattered Space, se quanto dichiarato è attendibile. Siccome lo stesso rapporto menziona anche Hi-Fi Rush e Sea of Thieves, abbiamo di fronte una possibile anticipazione di quanto vedremo nel corso delle prossime presentazioni. Il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
