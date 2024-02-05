Starfield | port in uscita su PS5 secondo un rumor

Microsoft is rumored to be considering bringing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5, as part of a new multiplatform approach.According to XboxEra's unnamed Microsoft sources, the company intends to bring Starfield to the PS5 sometime after the ...As reported by XboxEra, no less than the Bethesda title Starfield is being planned for release to PlayStation 5. This port is planned to arrive after Bethesda Softworks releases the Starfield ...