STARDOM: Bushiroad licenzia Rossy Ogawa, fondatore della promotion (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Clamoroso in Giappone. Bushiroad ha deciso, nella giornata di ieri, di licenziare Rossy Ogawa, fondatore della storica promotion femminile del Sol Levante nel lontano 2010. La decisione, presa unilateralmente dall’azienda e non da Ogawa stesso, sarebbe stata presa sabato notte e ha portato lo stesso Ogawa a commentare preoccupato su X la situazione. Ecco qui di seguito sia l’annuncio della promotion che il commento dell’ormai ex fondatore di essa: STARDOM wrestlers and staff were notified last night that Mr. Rossy Ogawa’s contract was terminated effective immediately.— We Are STARDOM (@we are ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
