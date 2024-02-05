STARDOM | Bushiroad licenzia Rossy Ogawa | fondatore della promotion

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that many STARDOM wrestlers are loyal to Ogawa. As a result, his exit could lead others to leave the company when several contracts are up on March.STARDOM held its first major pay-per-view of the year, Supreme Fight 2024, which celebrated the thirteenth anniversary of the promotion. Following the historic event STARDOM and Bushiroad revealed ...Bushiroad has canceled the contract of STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, effective immediately. In a tweet on February 4, STARDOM announced that wrestlers and staff were informed that Ogawa’s contract was ...