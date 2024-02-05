Southampton-Watford (FA Cup, 06-02-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Il 28 gennaio a Vicarage Road finì 1-1 e così Southampton e Watford si ritrovano al St Mary’s per giocarsi il passaggio agli ottavi di finale di FA Cup. Da quel giorno le cose sono andate piuttosto male per gli Hornets che hanno fatto un solo punto in due partite di campionato, mentre i Saints InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
Armstrong dropped, 4-3-3: The predicted Southampton XI to face Watford on Tuesday | OneFootball Watford were also on a decent unbeaten run, but that came to an end over the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City. Both clubs will be looking to make it into the next round of the cup and ... ‘You look at…’ – Neil Jones pinpoints one ‘positive’ Liverpool can take despite Arsenal defeat Neil Jones believes there’s one ‘positive’ Liverpool can take despite the hugely disappointing result and performance against Arsenal on Sunday. The Reds deservedly went down 3-1 at the Emirates ... Southampton vs Watford Preview & Prediction | 2023-24 English FA Cup | Fourth Round Replay Watford will be pleased to have forced a replay under Valerian Ismael but The Hornets’ 1-0 loss at home to Cardiff the other day means that they have won just one of their last seven Championship ...
