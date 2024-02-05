Rapper Jay-Z critica giuria dei Grammy (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) 5.24 Il producer e Rapper Jay-Z, che ha ricevuto il Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, ha attaccato dal palco la giuria dei Grammy, accusandola di non aver mai premiato la moglie, Beyoncè, con l'Album dell'anno, nonostante 88 nomination e 33 premi. "Non voglio mettere in imbarazzo questa giovane signora ha detto il Rapper di Brooklyn ma (Beyoncè, ndr) ha più Grammy di chiunque e non ha mai vinto l'Album dell'anno. Perfino per i vostri parametri non funziona".Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.rai
Jay-Z takes aim at the Grammys for never giving Beyonce Album of the Year: 'Doesn't work' Jay-Z has taken aim at the Grammys (while accepting a Grammy) for never awarding his wife Beyonce with Album of the Year. Read more. Jay-Z calls out the Recording Academy in Grammys speech "And then they went to a hotel and watched the Grammys," Jay-Z said. "I ain't even understand… it wasn't a great boycott."The rapper and entrepreneur said that he, too, boycotted attending the Grammys ... Jay-Z calls out Beyoncé "snub": 'Most Grammys and never won album of the year' US rapper Jay-Z used his winner's speech to address the fact that his wife Beyoncé has never won the top prize at the Grammys. The 54-year-old, whose real name is Shawn Carter, took to the stage with ...
