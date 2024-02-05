Rangers-Aberdeen martedì 06 febbraio 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Rangers-Aberdeen (martedì 06 febbraio 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Il Celtic è stato fermato sul pareggio proprio dall’Aberdeen e ora ha solo tre punti di vantaggio sui Rangers che però hanno giocato una partita in meno. In caso di vittoria dunque la squadra di casa appariglierebbe i grandi rivali in testa alla classifica e poi ci sarebbe da guardare la differenza reti per sapere InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
