Rangers-Aberdeen (martedì 06 febbraio 2024 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Il Celtic è stato fermato sul pareggio proprio dall’Aberdeen e ora ha solo tre punti di vantaggio sui Rangers che però hanno giocato una partita in meno. In caso di vittoria dunque la squadra di casa appariglierebbe i grandi rivali in testa alla classifica e poi ci sarebbe da guardare la differenza reti per sapere InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
Rangers v Aberdeen: Neil Warnock aims to have fun in Scotland New Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock vowed to have a “little bit of fun” and targeted cup glory after achieving a long-held ambition of working in Scotland.The 75-year-old revealed he had rejected more ... Neil Warnock brings an old-school style to Aberdeen but veteran boss, 75, relishes fresh challenge: 'I know people will see me as a dinosaur but I'll win over the fans here' ‘Aberdeen’s one of those clubs for me where you kiss the ... What about the suggestion that you are a Rangers fan ‘I’ve always had good fun when I’ve worked on talkSPORT with Alan Brazil and Ally ... Philippe Clement not expecting Neil Warnock to make ‘big changes’ at Aberdeen Philippe Clement does not expect Aberdeen’s new boss Neil Warnock to make any significant changes for the Dons’ trip to Ibrox on Tuesday night.
