NX Global Ocean Network Launches New NVOCC Services in Singapore | Globally Unifying NX Group' s International Ocean Freight Services

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/NXPte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NXGO"), acompany of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started(*)inon Monday, January 1, 2024. *(Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier):A carrier that does not have its own means of transport such as ships or aircraft, but that takes on the responsibility of utilizing such means to transport cargo for unspecified shippers Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401316022-O2-vih4m8uO Image:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202401316022/ prw PI1fl 12VtBuYX.png NXGO began operations inin May 2022 to further strengthen the Nippon Express ...