NX Global Ocean Network Launches New NVOCC Services in Singapore, Globally Unifying NX Group's International Ocean Freight Services (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NXGO"), a Group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started NVOCC (*) Services in Singapore on Monday, January 1, 2024. *NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier):A carrier that does not have its own means of transport such as ships or aircraft, but that takes on the responsibility of utilizing such means to transport cargo for unspecified shippers Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401316022-O2-vih4m8uO Image:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202401316022/ prw PI1fl 12VtBuYX.png NXGO began operations in Singapore in May 2022 to further strengthen the Nippon Express ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NXGO"), a Group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started NVOCC (*) Services in Singapore on Monday, January 1, 2024. *NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier):A carrier that does not have its own means of transport such as ships or aircraft, but that takes on the responsibility of utilizing such means to transport cargo for unspecified shippers Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202401316022-O2-vih4m8uO Image:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202401316022/ prw PI1fl 12VtBuYX.png NXGO began operations in Singapore in May 2022 to further strengthen the Nippon Express ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Il Cile è il primo Paese al mondo a firmare il Trattato Onu sulla protezione dell’Oceano globale : servono 60 Stati per l’entrata in vigore
Il Cile è ufficialmente il primo Paese al mondo ad aderire al Trattato globale sull’oceano, storico accordo ambientale dell’Onu raggiunto il 4 marzo ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Altre Notizie
NX GLOBAL OCEAN NETWORK OFFERS NVOCC SERVICES IN SINGAPORE KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 (Bernama) -- NX Global Ocean Network Pte Ltd (NXGO), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings Inc, started its Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) services in Singapore ... NX Global Ocean Network Launches New NVOCC Services in Singapore, Globally Unifying NX Group's International Ocean Freight Services TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NX Global Ocean Network Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter abbreviated as "NXGO"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., started NVOCC (*) services in Singapore on ... No adverse impact of Red Sea crisis so far on India's trade India heavily relies on the Bab al-Mandab strait for its crude oil and LNG imports from the Middle East. The closure of this critical strait disrupts trade with the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.
Global OceanVideo su : Global Ocean