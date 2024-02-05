Matt Cardona accetta la “sfida” lanciata da Mick Foley (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Dopo aver concluso il suo periodo in WWE con il nome di Zack Ryder, Matt Cardona si è costruito una invidiabile reputazione come King of the Indies, militando in diverse federazioni indipendenti, come GCW ed NWA, e vincendo una notevole quantità di titoli. L’Hall of Famer Mick Foley, nel suo podcast, ha fatto il nome di Cardona identificandolo come avversario ideale per un ultimo deathmatch nel 2025, quando compirà 60 anni. sfida accettata? La risposta di Cardona non si è di certo fatta attendere. L’atleta, attraverso un post su X, si è infatti dichiarato pronto per un eventuale match con Foley . If Mick Foley is really having one last match…and it’s a deathmatch…there is only person ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
