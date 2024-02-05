Matt Cardona accetta la “sfida” lanciata da Mick Foley

(Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Dopo aver concluso il suo periodo in WWE con il nome di Zack Ryder,si è costruito una invidiabile reputazione come King of the Indies, militando in diverse federazioni indipendenti, come GCW ed NWA, e vincendo una notevole quantità di titoli. L’Hall of Famer, nel suo podcast, ha fatto il nome diidentificandolo come avversario ideale per un ultimo deathmatch nel 2025, quando compirà 60 anni.ta? La risposta dinon si è di certo fatta attendere. L’atleta, attraverso un post su X, si è infatti dichiarato pronto per un eventuale match con. Ifis really having one last match…and it’s a deathmatch…there is only person ...

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona wants to be Mick Foley's final opponent. Recently, The Hardcore legend pondered over the idea of returning to the ring one last time. Mick Foley spoke about his ...