L'assist di Deco a Juve e Milan: 'Non seguo Thiago Motta'. Ecco chi è in pole per la panchina del Barcellona (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Xavi Hernandez ha già salutato la compagnia, per quanto gli obiettivi a disposizione nella seconda parte di stagione non manchino - da...Leggi tutta la notizia su calciomercato
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Deco talks Xavi, Roque, Klopp, Yamal, Messi, Busquets, Laporta, Cancelo, Felix, VAR | OneFootball Barcelona manager Xavi and president Joan Laporta have been vocal about the league being ‘adulterated’ due to the pressure tactics employed by Real Madrid TV. When asked about it, Deco said: ... Deco talks Xavi, Roque, Klopp, Yamal, Messi, Busquets, Laporta, Cancelo, Felix VAR Since Deco took over as Barcelona’s sporting director during the summer of last year, the Portuguese has had no respite. The former midfielder had to find ways to reinforce the squad in the summer ... Guardiola factor ‘advantage’ for director to negotiate deal for Manchester City player – ‘Could be success’ to buy him Manchester City’s João Cancelo has been on loan at Barcelona since last summer and has made 25 appearances, managing three goals and three assists in the process. Barca president Joan Laporta stated ...
assist DecoVideo su : assist Deco