Grammy,Tracy Chapman e la sua Fast car (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) 3.06 La cerimonia dei Grammy a Los Angeles ha visto il toccante ritorno di Tracy Chapman, che ha eseguito "Fast Car" dopo quasi 20 anni di assenza. Luke Combs,nominato per la miglior performance solista country, si è unito a lei.Taylor Swift potrebbe fare la storia con il quarto premio per il miglior album. Mariah Carey ha annunciato il premio alla miglior performance solista pop,vinto da Miley Cyrus per "Flowers", il primo Grammy per l'ex star di Disney Channel. La serata è iniziata con Dua Lipa e l'arrivo in ritardo di Cyrus.Leggi tutta la notizia su servizitelevideo.rai
