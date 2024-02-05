Grammy | Tracy Chapman torna sul palco dopo anni e canta Fast Car – Il video

(Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) La 66esima edizione deialla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles ha visto un’ospite d’eccezione: lautrice. L’autrice di Crossroads che ha scritto il capolavoro Talking ‘bout Revolution si è esibita con Luke Combus nella sua hit del 1988Car. Con lei sulc’era Luke Combs, in nomination nel country proprio per la cover del brano di. Durante l’esibizione gli altri artisti l’hanno accompagnata in coro: tra questi un’entusiasta Taylor Swift. La canzone racconta una storia di povertà e riscatto che però non finisce come dovrebbe e i suoi versi sono un must: «You got acar / Is itenough so you can fly away? / You gotta make a decision / Leave tonight or live and die this way». February ...

The two performers, representing different genres and musical generations, sang a hearty version of Chapman's song at the 66th annual Grammy ceremony.