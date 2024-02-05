Grammy, Tracy Chapman torna sul palco dopo anni e canta Fast Car – Il video (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) La 66esima edizione dei Grammy alla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles ha visto un’ospite d’eccezione: la cantautrice Tracy Chapman. L’autrice di Crossroads che ha scritto il capolavoro Talking ‘bout Revolution si è esibita con Luke Combus nella sua hit del 1988 Fast Car. Con lei sul palco c’era Luke Combs, in nomination nel country proprio per la cover del brano di Chapman. Durante l’esibizione gli altri artisti l’hanno accompagnata in coro: tra questi un’entusiasta Taylor Swift. La canzone racconta una storia di povertà e riscatto che però non finisce come dovrebbe e i suoi versi sono un must: «You got a Fast car / Is it Fast enough so you can fly away? / You gotta make a decision / Leave tonight or live and die this way». February ...Leggi tutta la notizia su open.online
3.06 La cerimonia dei Grammy a Los Angeles ha visto il toccante ritorno di Tracy Chapman, che ha eseguito "Fast Car" dopo quasi 20 anni di assenza. ... (servizitelevideo.rai)
