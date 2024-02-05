From Riyadh to Rafah: KSrelief Brings Hope to Gaza (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Amidst huge logistical challenges, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) continues its mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The singular mission of KSrelief is to preserve life and ensure this extends to the victims of humanitarian crises, wherever they are in the world. Since the beginning of hostilities, KSrelief's operations in Gaza have included the delivery of food and essential supplies at the Rafah Crossing. Much-needed aid has trickled across the border into Gaza to help those desperately in need of clean water, basic food items and medical supplies. Thus far, KSrelief has dispatched well over 5,795 tons of aid across land, sea, and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
