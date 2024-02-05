DDP: “Cody Rhodes è l’uomo giusto per rappresentare la WWE” (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) La WWE sta affrontando un periodo pressoché impegnativo: lo scandalo a sfondo sessuale che ha coinvolto l’ex Chariman Vince McMahon e la controversa scelta di sostituire Cody Rhodes con The Rock nel main event di WrestleMania stanno avendo risvolti inaspettati nei confronti della compagnia. In questo marasma rimane solamente l’affetto dei fan nei confronti dell’American Nightmare, vittima (secondo i fan) di un sopruso non da poco. A lanciare un messaggio di vicinanza nei confronti del suo pupillo ci ha pensato DDP, amico di vecchia data di Rhodes. Parlando a Sportskeeda, Diamond Dallas Page ha parlato di Rhodes e della “nuvola oscura” che si aggira sulla WWE al momento. L’ex WCW Champion ha dichiarato che Cody è l’uomo giusto per rappresentare ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
