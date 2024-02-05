China's Geespace Launches Eleven Low-orbit Satellites to Build Geely Future Mobility Constellation (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) XICHANG, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/
China's Geespace conducted its second successful satellite launch on 3rd February, sending Eleven Satellites into low Earth orbit, finish the deployment of the second orbital plane of the ambitious Geely Future Mobility Constellation. Geely Future Mobility Constellation represents the world's inaugural commercial initiative to integrate communication, navigation, and remote sensing within a single satellite network. The nine Satellites of the first orbital plane was successfully deployed in June 2022. To date, Geespace has not only initiated ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
