A recent survey carried out by Stanford University researchers found that some students struggling with loneliness stopped thinking about suicide after interacting with Replika as a friend and ...AI chatbot Replika aids in suicide prevention, surprising 3% of students in a recent study. Lonely students find high social support through Replika’s unique human-like interactions. Replika’s impact ...Ramos explained that her previous relationships have been physically and emotionally abusive towards her. Now, with Eren, Ramos said she feels safer with “him.” She does acknowledge Eren’s sentient ...