Chatbot Replika, l’intelligenza artificiale che aiuta gli studenti a evitare il suicidio (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Uno studio pubblicato su Nature, condotto da esperti dell'Università di Stanford, ha gettato luce sull'impatto di Replika, un Chatbot di intelligenza artificiale, sul benessere di 1.006 studenti. L'articolo . Leggi tutta la notizia su orizzontescuola
AI ‘friend’ and online ‘therapist’ Replika helped students avoid suicide, study finds A recent survey carried out by Stanford University researchers found that some students struggling with loneliness stopped thinking about suicide after interacting with Replika as a friend and ... AI ‘Friend’ Replika Helps Students Avoid Suicide, Stanford Study Reveals AI chatbot Replika aids in suicide prevention, surprising 3% of students in a recent study. Lonely students find high social support through Replika’s unique human-like interactions. Replika’s impact ... Are Relationships Taking a Turn for the Robot Ramos explained that her previous relationships have been physically and emotionally abusive towards her. Now, with Eren, Ramos said she feels safer with “him.” She does acknowledge Eren’s sentient ...
