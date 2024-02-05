Cat Janice sta per morire di cancro. Ha deciso di lasciare tutti i diritti di “Dance You Outta my Head” al figlio. La canzone sta diventando virale (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) Vi sarà capitato anche a voi, probabilmente, di sentire su Instagram e TikTok un brano in particolare. Si chiama “Dance You Outta my Head” ed è l’ultima canzone di Cat Janice. L’ultima nel vero senso della parola. Perché Cat, cantante pop di Washington Dc, sta per morire di cancro. E ha deciso di donare tutti i diritti del brano a suo figlio, di sette anni. Ha registrato la canzone il 19 gennaio, il giorno prima del suo compleanno. Ed è qui che avviene la magia. Perché la canzone, pensata un giorno mentre stava guidando in macchina con il bambino, sta scalando ogni classifica in rete. “Dance You Outta My Head” è ...Leggi tutta la notizia su open.online
