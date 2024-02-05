Blue Ivy ai Grammy 2024 | l' erede di Beyoncé e Jay Z destinata al trono

Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy ai Grammy 2024: l'erede (di Beyoncé e Jay Z) destinata al trono (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) La dodicenne è ormai una veterana dei Grammy Award! È senza dubbio l’erede designata di Beyoncé e Jay Z. Ecco perché
