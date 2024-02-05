Blue Ivy ai Grammy 2024: l'erede (di Beyoncé e Jay Z) destinata al trono (Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024) La dodicenne è ormai una veterana dei Grammy Award! È senza dubbio l’erede designata di Beyoncé e Jay Z. Ecco perchéLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Beyoncé parla di come la figlia Blue Ivy ha usato i commenti degli hater su di lei
Beyoncé ha fatto una rivelazione inedita riguardo alla partecipazione di sua figlia maggiore alle numerose tappe del suo tour mondiale “Renaissance ... (news.robadadonne)
Altre Notizie
Jay-Z calls out Grammys over Beyoncé snubs: 'We want y'all to get it right' Jay-Z took the stage with oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, at the award show at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles as Beyoncé looked on from the crowd. "We love y'all. We want y'all to get it right," he ... When I Get Nervous, I Tell The Truth.' Jay-Z Says As He Attacks The Grammys For Never Awarding His Wife Album Of The Year When I Get Nervous, I Tell The Truth.' Jay-Z Says As He Attacks The Grammys For Never Awarding His Wife Album Of The Year ... Jay-Z, accepting a Grammy, shades Recording Academy for Beyoncé album snubs: 'I tell the truth' Grammys Jay-Z questioned the Recording Academy for passing up wife Beyoncé for an album of the year win. 'Even by your own metrics that doesn't work,' he said.
Blue IvyVideo su : Blue Ivy