BeeStation di Synology | Cloud veloce per tutti

Synology announced the launch of BeeStation, a new addition to its product line designed to bring personal cloud storage to everyone, particularly those who seek simplicity and ease of use. BeeStation ...Synology BeeStation is an uncomplicated NAS unit designed for home users who want easy storage and file access. With a compact and lightweight design, BeeStation comes with built-in storage and a ...With the BeeStation, Synology is targeting users that don't want a full-fledged NAS. This is instead aimed at those that want an easy way to back up and store data.