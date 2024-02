Batman | The Brave and the Bold | quando esce? Risponde Gunn

Some new set photos have surfaced from Max’s upcoming The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin . These photos and a video feature star Colin Farrell sporting a comic-accurate costume, a fur-lined coat ...Kill the Justice League” has launched, thrilling fans across console and PC platforms. Set in Rocksteady’s richly detailed Arkham universe, this latest adventure brings together an explosive mix of ...Sideshow Collectibles is back with another DC sixth scale figure, this time modeled after Anne Hathaway‘s Catwoman from the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. The newest figure stands at 11.4 tall, and ...