2024 Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping officially launched

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 febbraio 2024), Feb. 4,/PRNewswire/The Launch Ceremony ofby Lawas held inDistrict,, announcing that the event would take place from May 25th to 26th and the registration was open. Starting from Jan 31st,, overseas participants could complete the registration by clicking on the link within the official website to access the English registration page, or by accessing the registration process on the official social media accounts of the event.District, with its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural legacies, is situated at the intersection of three major cultural belts in, ...