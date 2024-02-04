WWE: Booker T non sarà presente questa notte ad NXT Vengeance Day e nemmeno ad NXT (Di domenica 4 febbraio 2024) È stato un po’ oscurato dalla vicenda The Rock-Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns ma, non dimentichiamoci questa notte andrà di scena il PLE di NXT, NXT Vengeance che fra i piatti importanti di serata vedrà la finale del Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic e il match valido per l’NXT Championship e questi due match in comune hanno un unico fattore, ovvero Trick Williams chiamato al doppio impegno nella stessa serata. Assenza al tavolo di commento Lo show però vedrà un assenza abbastanza importante, infatti questa notte, come confermato da lui stesso attraverso i propri profili social non sarà presente al tavolo di commento Booker T costretto a stare a casa per problemi di salute. Booker ha comunque augurato un buon evento a tutti e quasi ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
