WWE | Adam Pearce ufficializza il Fatal Four Way Match di Raw | chi sfiderà i British Strong Style?

Dopo aver visto il Fatal 4 Way tag team match di SmackDown, Adam Pearce annuncia un altro grande match a Raw per trovare i nuovi sfidanti ai titoli della Judgment Day ...AEW star Swerve Strickland name-dropped a current top WWE Superstar and other veterans on the occasion of Black History Month during his promo on the most recent episode of Collision. The WWE ...When looking at the whole of WWE’s PG Era, only one match stands the test of time as the definitive best bout of its era: CM Punk versus John Cena at 2011’s Money in the Bank. Often hailed as one of ...