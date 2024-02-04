Samantha, Deborah, Francis, Lucrezia: chi sono i figli di Fausto Leali (Di domenica 4 febbraio 2024) Fausto Leali ha sposato Milena Cantù (ex di Adriano Celentano). Da questa relazione sono nate due figlie: Samantha e Deborah Leali. La storia con la Cantù ha poi avuto fine e qualche tempo dopo Leali si è poi sposato una seconda volta con Claudia Cocomello. Dalla donna Leali ha avuto altri due figli: Lucrezia e Francis Faustino. Anche questa volta però la storia d’amore non ha avuto futuro e i due si sono poi lasciati. Samantha, Deborah, Francis, Lucrezia figli Fausto Leali Fausto Leali ha avuto ben 4 ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Worcester County real estate transfers, Sunday, Feb. 4 Leominster $480,000, 51 Washington St, Shepherd, Glen, and Amadon, Kenneth, to Perla, Lucas S, and Luna-Reveron, Karla.$479,000, 22 Dewey St, Davis, Marlon, to Monge, Everaldo V, and ... Lowell High’s first quarter honor roll LOWELL — Lowell High School has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2023-2024 school year. Erie County real estate transactions Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Nov. 10, 2023. • 63 Cedar St, Richard Lindquist to Kathleen Casacci, ...
Samantha DeborahVideo su : Samantha Deborah