Potter Day all’Edenlandia l’11 febbraio: quidditch, magia e quiz a tema Hogwarts (Di domenica 4 febbraio 2024) L'11 febbraio all'Edenlandia il Potter Day: giochi e quiz a tema Hogwarts, sarà possibile anche giocare a quidditch e vincere gadget della saga con il "Cervellone Potteriano" Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Do your kids want a dog Science may be on their side Kids who have dogs get significantly more physical activity, compared to kids who don't. Researchers followed 600 children over three years, and found young girls got the biggest exercise boost. Arriva il PotterDay: avventura magica all'Edenlandia Domenica 11 febbraio, il PalaEden dell'Edenlandia si trasforma nel mondo incantato di Harry Potter.
Potter DayVideo su : Potter Day