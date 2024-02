LIVE Arsenal-Liverpool 3-1 | che papere di Alisson | Martinelli e Trossard affondano Klopp

The 200th league meeting between these two sides promises to be an exhilarating affair that will surely impact the title race. Join Rob Smyth. 18:22 90 min Nunez is booked for dissent. He ...Gabriel Martinelli seized upon a defensive mix-up from Alisson and Virgil van Dijk to give Arsenal a priceless 2-1 lead against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners headed ...However, he made poor contact and the chance passed the Gunners by. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images Understandably, Matthew Upson told BBC Radio Five Live that Saka should have ...