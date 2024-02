LIVE Arsenal-Liverpool 1-0 | la sblocca Saka

The 200th league meeting between these two sides promises to be an exhilarating affair that will surely impact the title race. Join Rob Smyth. 16:52 19 min “I’m hoping that the three-team ...Arsenal welcome Liverpool to Emirates Stadium for a game that could prove pivotal in the destination of the Premier League title. Liverpool lead the way, five points clear of Mikel Arteta's men and ...Follow live text and radio commentary as Arsenal host Liverpool in a huge game at the top of the Premier League.