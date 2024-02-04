Herbert George Wells, lo scrittore post-umano (Di domenica 4 febbraio 2024) Il padre della fantascienza ha scritto di dimensioni parallele dove l’uomo può finire manipolato secondo un progetto «eugenetico». Ma questa era anche la base del suo pensiero: aspirava a una società socialistoide superselezionata. Scientista, ha consonanze angoscianti nel presente. E' difficile pensare che Herbert George Wells (1866-1946), uno dei più grandi autori britannici di ogni tempo giustamente riconosciuto come il padre della fantascienza moderna, fosse uno spietato sostenitore dei privilegi delle élite. A leggere alcuni dei suoi scritti, al contrario, appare come un intellettuale molto attento alla formazione culturale delle masse. Nel 1928, in un pamphlet intitolato La cospirazione aperta («Open conspiracy: Blue Prints for a World Revolution»), mostrava di essere ben consapevole della potenza dell’educazione, che riteneva ...Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama
