Herbert George Wells | lo scrittore post-umano

Forget Donald Trump or Joe Biden. For stewarding America through the Great Depression and World War II, FDR gets my vote for Best President Ever.The statue stands at 1.3 metres tall and was donated to the Maritime Museum of Tasmania, after spending much of its existence hidden from view in a private home.Lewis Hamilton is going to leave a huge gaping hole when he leaves Mercedes to join Ferrari at the end of the season. The Brit made the blockbuster announcement earlier this week, with the seven-time ...