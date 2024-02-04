Golf | Dylan Frittelli conquista il Bahrain Championship 2024 | Filippo Celli migliore degli italiani

Dylan Frittelli won his first European tour event in more than six years after making three birdies in his last six holes for a two-stroke victory at the Bahrain Championship.He carded a one-under-par 71 to finish on 13-under overall, two shots ahead of compatriot Zander Lombard and Swede Jesper Svensson to win his third DP World Tour title and $425,000. Frittelli's last ...Jesper Svensson and Zander Lombard shared second and Ockie Strydom finished tied-fourth with Frederic Lacorix; Dylan Frittelli celebrates first worldwide since PGA Tours 2019 John Deere Classic and fi ...