Golf: Dylan Frittelli conquista il Bahrain Championship 2024, Filippo Celli migliore degli italiani (Di domenica 4 febbraio 2024) Si è chiuso il Bahrain Championship 2024: nell’edizione di debutto di questo evento del DP World Tour a prendersi la vittoria è Dylan Frittelli. Il sudafricano chiude in 275 colpi (-1 oggi, -13 totale, 67 68 69 71). Terzo successo per lui sul circuito continentale, primo dal 2017 (in mezzo, però, c’è il John Deere Classic 2019 sul PGA Tour). Staccati di due colpi il connazionale Zander Lombard e lo svedese Jesper Svensson, entrambi in ottima risalita anche nella Race to Dubai (11° e 4° rispettivamente, con Frittelli 8°). Quarti l’altro sudafricano Ockie Strydom e il francese Frederic Lacroix, entrambi a -9. Lo svedese Sebastian Soderberg e il canadese Aaron Cockerill chiudono sesti a -8; notevole il recupero del nordamericano, che risale 20 posizioni con il -5 di oggi. Ottavi a -7 i ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Frittelli wins in Bahrain, first Euro tour victory since '17 Dylan Frittelli won his first European tour event in more than six years after making three birdies in his last six holes for a two-stroke victory at the Bahrain Championship. Golf-South African Frittelli fights back to win in Bahrain He carded a one-under-par 71 to finish on 13-under overall, two shots ahead of compatriot Zander Lombard and Swede Jesper Svensson to win his third DP World Tour title and $425,000. Frittelli's last ... Bahrain Championship: Dylan Frittelli claims two-shot win to earn first DP World Tour title since 2017 Jesper Svensson and Zander Lombard shared second and Ockie Strydom finished tied-fourth with Frederic Lacorix; Dylan Frittelli celebrates first worldwide since PGA Tours 2019 John Deere Classic and fi ...
Golf DylanVideo su : Golf Dylan