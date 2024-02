FC 24 RTTF – Road to the Final – Verso la Finale

Future Stars is the next Ultimate Team promo in the pipeline, so let's uncover what the latest EA FC 24 leaks reveal about the event ...EA FC 24 has unveiled the new Road to the Final (RTTF) promo, so let's find out how the cards from this series evolve in Ultimate Team.EA FC 24 has released the Joshua Kimmich UCL Road to the Final (RTTF) SBC. So, here is everything to know about this new in-game content.