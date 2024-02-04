Camilla Parker Bowles, la beauty routine della regina (Di domenica 4 febbraio 2024) Camilla Parker Bowles è l’esempio di come la pazienza, soprattutto in amore, possa ripagare con grandi traguardi. L’aver aspettato silenziosamente l’attuale re Carlo oggi l’ha resa la regina consorte d’Inghilterra, tra i più alti gradi della monarchia inglese. E anche in fatto di stile e beauty routine Camilla riesce a mantenere alto il livello. Ha dovuto pazientare più del previsto, ma finalmente Camilla Parker Bowles è riuscita a coronare il suo sogno d’amore con re Carlo e oggi è diventata sua regina consorte. Quel che più attira i fan dei royal, oltre che i suoi atteggiamenti sempre posati e quasi studiati, è il suo look che negli anni non si è mai stravolto. Anzi, è riuscita a ...Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetgossip
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Princess Diana’s shocking prediction about Queen Camilla ‘completely true’ Princess Diana’s marriage with then-Prince Charles ended up in flames but the late princess predicted it long before.Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond recalled a ... Scenic Cotswolds village is home to stunning walks and 'one of UK's cosiest pubs' Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... Even when the public hated Camilla, the Queen privately thought marrying her would be the making of Charles. And anyway, she'd always believed Diana should have gone for Andrew ... When things got too much, he drove to Wiltshire for a few hours with his lover Camilla Parker Bowles, who herself suffered from her husband's infidelities. She seemed like a rock of sanity amid the ...
Camilla ParkerVideo su : Camilla Parker