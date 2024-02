03 02 2024 Jailbreak iOS 11 0 -14 8 – I Tweak già testati e funzionanti

Within a day after the release of the Apple Vision Pro, a security researcher claims to have created a kernel exploit for visionOS, opening the way towards a potential jailbreak and malware creation.BARELY-DRIVEN MUSCLE CAR UP FOR GRABS In a surprising turn of events, Dodge has ceased production of the beloved Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2023. However, enthusiasts need not worry ...Svelati i dettagli del Security Research Device, l'iPhone modificato utilizzato da Apple per rafforzare la sicurezza del suo software ...