Romero: «Il Tottenham deve fare di più per vincere trofei» (Di sabato 3 febbraio 2024) Le dichiarazioni del difensore del Tottenham Romero prima della sfida contro l’Everton che si disputerà in tarda mattinata Nel pre partita tra Everton e Tottenham, il difensore Cristian Romero ha voluto parlare così del momento della squadra. Ecco le parole a Tuttomercatoweb. «Per vincere trofei bisogna soddisfare molti requisiti, avere l’allenatore e i giocatori giusti non basta. Ci serve tempo e pazienza per vincere qualcosa, o almeno per competere contro squadre come Manchester City e Liverpool, che sono le migliori in Premier» Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24
