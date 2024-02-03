GTWC Europe, Valentino Rossi presente per sette prove su dieci (Di sabato 3 febbraio 2024) Valentino Rossi parteciperà a sette delle dieci prove del Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS 2024 . L’ex stella del Motomondiale è atteso in ogni appuntamento dell’Endurance Cup ed alle tappe Sprint di Brands Hatch (Regno Unito) e Misano Adriatico. Il belga Maxime Martin condividerà nuovamente l’abitacolo con il nostro connazionale, il binomio verrà raggiunto dall’elvetico Raffaele Marciello per le cinque sfide dell’Endurance Cup (Paul Ricard, 24h di Spa, Nuerburgring, Monza e Jeddah). Il terzetto correrà per la prima volta insieme questo mese in occasione della Repco 12h di Bathurst, manifestazione valida per l’Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli. WRT, team con cui Rossi gareggia a tempo pieno dal 2022, ha presentato questo week-end anche il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
