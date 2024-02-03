Grammys 2024: chi vincerà quest’anno (e chi invece dovrebbe vincere) (Di sabato 3 febbraio 2024) I Grammys 2024 sono alle porte, le stelle del mondo della musica si riuniranno domenica sera per la 66a edizione dei Grammy Awards con uguale fermento e timore. Chi vincerà? E chi invece dovrebbe vincere? E noi non possiamo che realizzare le predictions sui Grammys di quest’anno Tra i principali candidati ai Grammys 2024 ci sono SZA, in lizza per nove premi, Phoebe Bridgers e Victoria Monét, entrambe con sette nomination, e Jon Batiste, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo e Miley Cyrus, con sei nomination a testa. Rispetto agli ultimi due anni, la Recording Academy ha ridotto il numero di nominati a otto da 10 nelle quattro categorie principali di album, disco e canzone dell’anno e miglior nuovo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
