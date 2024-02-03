Corel Linux OS: Una Breve Retrospettiva su un Tentativo di Sfida a Windows nel Mondo degli OS (Di sabato 3 febbraio 2024) Negli ultimi due decenni, abbiamo rivisitato vari sistemi operativi per PC che hanno tentato, senza successo, di Sfidare il dominio di Microsoft Windows. Molti di essi presentavano interfacce utente simili a Windows 95-98. BeOS e Lindows, creati da start-up emergenti, sono due esempi. Tuttavia, un contendente di rilievo proveniva da Corel, un’azienda software consolidata. Fondata in Canada nel 1985, Corel … ? Leggi tutta la notizia su windows8.myblog
Advertising
Altre Notizie
A quick look back at Corel Linux OS, another attempt to make a competing Windows-like OS Corel Linux first launched in 1999, from the same company that at the time owned the WordPerfect word processing software. While it was made to compete with Microsoft's Windows it quickly died off. Google Chrome 121.0.6167.140 (offline installer)Google Chrome 121.0.6167.140 (offline installer) The web browser is arguably the most important piece of software on your computer. You spend much of your time online inside a browser: when you search, chat, email ...
Corel LinuxVideo su : Corel Linux