Betrayals, revenge and a leap into the future: the K-Drama "Marry My Husband" conquers Italy (Di sabato 3 febbraio 2024) "Marry My Husband" is a time-traveling workplace fantasy K-Drama whose unfolding narrative has brought forth a captivating evolution in the female lead character (played by Park Min-young), morphing from a seemingly timid persona to one radiating empowerment. Nothing new, of course. Especially if you add to the mix a fake best friend, a double-crosser fiancee, and a hot boss; despite the initial lack of a robust premise, "Marry My Husband" has emerged as a source of great entertainment, owing much of its allure to the dynamic interplay of characters and a narrative that takes unexpected turns. Studio Dragon stands as a beacon of excellence in the creation of this Korean Drama, setting an unparalleled standard for captivating storytelling and visual brilliance. With a track record that ...Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama
