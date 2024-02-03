Bandle: Gameplay Trailer per il nuovo gioco dell’universo League of Legends (Di sabato 3 febbraio 2024) L’universo di League of Legends sta per espandersi con Bandle Tale, il nuovo gioco di Riot Forge, sviluppato in pixelart e in uscita il 21 Febbraio 2024, presentato diverso tempo fa tramite il Nintendo Direct. Bandle Gameplay Trailer – Gamerbrain.netnuovo gioco tratto da League of Legends Sviluppato dallo studio Lazy Bear, celebre per il suo lavoro su “Graveyard Keeper“, “Bandle Tale” intraprende un viaggio attraverso la Gomitopoli, una pittoresca isola dove il lavoro a maglia è un’arte apprezzata. I giocatori vestiranno i panni di un giovane yordle, pronto ad esplorare il mondo al di là della sua accogliente dimora, ma il destino prende una svolta inaspettata ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Bandle : Gameplay Trailer per il nuovo gioco dell’universo League of Legends
L’universo di League of Legends sta per espandersi con Bandle Tale, il nuovo gioco di Riot Forge, sviluppato in pixelart e in uscita il 21 Febbraio ... (gamerbrain)
Altre Notizie
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2024 Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... Top 10 Upcoming Switch Games Not On PS5 or Xbox Series X The Nintendo Switch persists to be proof that specs aren’t always king in the world of video games. While we wish that the Switch was more powerful, Nintendo continues to give us reassurance that in ... The Most Exciting Games Releases In February 2024 It’s hard to believe we’re already into the second month of 2024, and while it once seemed as though this year was going to be kinder than the last in terms of delivering a barrage of top-notch games ...
Bandle GameplayVideo su : Bandle Gameplay