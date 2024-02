ASUS ExpertBook B1 B1500CEAE | Notebook Business in Alluminio con Intel i7-1165G7 e Windows 11 Pro

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that the company’s biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution is integrated in the Asus Expertbook B5 laptop. This is the first Asus Windows PC product ...Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that the company's biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution is integrated in the Asus Expertbook B5 laptop. This is the first Asus Windows PC product tha ...Spread the loveIn the world of ultraportable laptops, the Asus ExpertBook B9450 had made waves with its sleek design and promises of high durability and extensive battery life. However, while it has ...