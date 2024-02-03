Artificial creativity, quando l’intelligenza artificiale genera arte (Di sabato 3 febbraio 2024) Da ChatGPT a Midjourney, tanti sono i programmi che hanno realizzato opere creative ritenute sorprendenti ma anche controverse ed inquietanti. È il dibattito che si è generato tra i sostenitori e i contrari all’Artificial creativity o qualsiasi opera d’arte generata dalle macchine. Il tutto in un confine sottilissimo che necessita evidentemente di nuove regolamentazioni. Artificial creativity: il sottile confine della creatività Artificial creativity, fonte blog.else-corp.com “La capacità di produrre o sviluppare lavori, teorie, tecniche o pensieri originali. Un individuo creativo tipicamente mostra originalità, immaginazione ed espressività. Le analisi non sono riuscite ad accertare il motivo per cui un individuo è più creativo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Will AI mean the death of music, or herald a new era of creativity Recent groundbreaking advances in generative AI have robots now making music as digital pop stars, which are causing divided opinions in the industry ... UMF explores “The Promises and Perils of Artificial Intelligence” with next Public Forum, Feb. 7 The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to invite the public to the next UMF Public Forum event featuring an exploration of “The Promises and Perils of Artificial Intelligence.” The evening’s ... AI is Changing How We Think About Music AI is rapidly revolutionizing art—and it’s got far-reaching implications for both working musicians and listeners.
Artificial creativityVideo su : Artificial creativity