WWE | Bruce Prichard si è sottoposto ad un intervento chirurgico al tricipite

Laurinaitis, along with WWE and Vince McMahon, was listed as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant last week. He will be represented by lawyer Edward Brennan, who released a statement to ...Bruce Prichard joins CM Punk in ailing from a triceps injury, with podcast host Conrad Thompson revealing Prichard will have surgery later today ...After not seeing John Cena for the entirety of January 2024, wrestling fans have been wondering when they will get to see the wrestler next. Before he parted ways with WWE television, Cena was last ...