WWE: Bruce Prichard si è sottoposto ad un intervento chirurgico al tricipite (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) La serie di infortuni in WWE ha colpito anche i ranghi dirigenziali della compagnia. Oltre CM Punk, infatti, anche Bruce Prichard starebbe fronteggiando dei problemi al tricipite. Con un post su X, Conrad Thompson di “AdFreeShows” ha rivelato che il dirigente della WWE si sarebbe sottoposto ad un intervento chirurgico in giornata, auspicando di poter registrare sabato una puntata di “Something to Wrestle”, show del quale Prichard è co-conduttore. Fuori dai giochi? Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning. We hope to record Saturday. Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) February 1, 2024 L’intervento al tricipite segna la quarta volta di Prichard sotto ai ferri negli ultimi cinque ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Ronda Rousey scettica : “Vince McMahon controllerà sempre la WWE finchè c’è Bruce Prichard”
Come è naturale che sia, gli appassionati di wrestling di tutto il mondo hanno seguito con grande interesse le vicende di Vince McMahon, ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Lawyer for John Laurinaitis: He's 'a victim in this case, not a predator' Laurinaitis, along with WWE and Vince McMahon, was listed as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant last week. He will be represented by lawyer Edward Brennan, who released a statement to ... WWE Exec Bruce Prichard To Undergo Triceps Surgery Bruce Prichard joins CM Punk in ailing from a triceps injury, with podcast host Conrad Thompson revealing Prichard will have surgery later today ... John Cena Quotes Bruce Lee While Hinting at Potentially Cancelled WrestleMania Plans After not seeing John Cena for the entirety of January 2024, wrestling fans have been wondering when they will get to see the wrestler next. Before he parted ways with WWE television, Cena was last ...
WWE BruceVideo su : WWE Bruce