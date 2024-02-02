Wingderm® Launches Lasermach2 | Revolutionizing Hair Removal Solution | at IMCAS World Congress 2024 in Paris

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) - BEIJING, Feb. 2,/PRNewswire/In the morning of February 1st,announced the launch ofatin, which represents anotherbreakthrough byin medical aesthetics industry.founder and CEO, Will Wang, as the keynote speaker at the press conference, introduced Lasermach 2 to everyone. Lasermach 2 is a more efficient, comfortable, and intelligentfor, it features 808nm and a combination of 755nm, 808nm and 1064nm wavelengths, providing lasertreatments for for I-VI skin tones and almost all ...