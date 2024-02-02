The Union si svela nella prima immagine del thriller con protagonista Mark Wahlberg

The Union

The Union si svela nella prima immagine del thriller con protagonista Mark Wahlberg (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) Una nuova immagine di The Union anticipa i personaggi di Mark Wahlberg e Halle Berry del prossimo thriller in uscita su Netflix. In occasione della presentazione delle serie TV e dei film in arrivo sulla piattaforma nel 2024, Netflix ha diffuso la prima immagine di The Union, il prossimo thriller con protagonisti Mark Wahlberg e Halle Berry. "Mike (Mark Wahlberg), un operaio edile del New Jersey con i piedi per terra, viene rapidamente catapultato nel mondo delle super spie e degli agenti segreti quando la sua ex fidanzata del liceo Roxanne (Halle Berry) lo recluta per una missione di intelligence americana ad alto rischio", si legge nella sinossi del ...
