Rangers – Livingston – probabili formazioni

The window has now slammed shut – which teams will be happiest with how their squads are looking for the rest of the seasonNorwich City striker Adam Idah has landed in Glasgow ahead of finalising his move to Celtic. The Republic of Ireland international will be confirmed as Brendan Rodgers' third January signing today.Hibernian signed centre-back Nectar Triantis on loan from Sunderland as the winter transfer window entered its final evening.