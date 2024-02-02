Rangers – Livingston – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 2 febbraio 2024) In uno scontro tra uno dei giganti del calcio scozzese e una delle squadre più fuori forma del paese, i Rangers accolgono il Livingston a Ibrox sabato 3 febbraio. I padroni di casa mantengono la pressione sui rivali del Celtic in vetta alla Premiership, mentre il Livingston sembra rassegnato alla retrocessione, rimanendo in fondo alla classifica. Il calcio di inizio di Rangers – Livingston è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Rangers – Livingston a che punto sono le due squadre Rangers I Rangers hanno colto l’opportunità di mettere pressione al Celtic giocando nell’anticipo dello scorso fine settimana, battendo il St Mirren per 1-0 grazie al gol iniziale di Cyriel Dessers. Il distacco dalla vetta del campionato si ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Livingston – Rangers – probabili formazioni
Due squadre agli estremi opposti della classifica della Scottish Premiership si incontreranno domenica 12 novembre: il Rangers, secondo in ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Altre Notizie
Scottish transfers: Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and all Premiership teams window business rated out of ten The window has now slammed shut – which teams will be happiest with how their squads are looking for the rest of the season Scottish transfer deadline day: How it all unfolded for Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and the rest of SPFL clubs Norwich City striker Adam Idah has landed in Glasgow ahead of finalising his move to Celtic. The Republic of Ireland international will be confirmed as Brendan Rodgers' third January signing today. Ex-Mariners link-up as Nectar Triantis joins Hibs Hibernian signed centre-back Nectar Triantis on loan from Sunderland as the winter transfer window entered its final evening.
Rangers LivingstonVideo su : Rangers Livingston